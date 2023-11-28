Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 21.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,030. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

