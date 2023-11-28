Uniphar (LON:UPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $178.00

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.25), with a volume of 8133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.34).

Uniphar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.65.

Uniphar Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

