United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of United Airlines worth $53,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,289. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

