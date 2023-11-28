United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Sells $201,647.50 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

UBCP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.