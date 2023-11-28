United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

