United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBIO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,122. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.