United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
United Community Banks Price Performance
UCBIO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,122. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.
United Community Banks Company Profile
