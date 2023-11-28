United Fire Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,371. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 185.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

