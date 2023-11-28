United States Steel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 103,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,638 call options.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $945,632. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,912,000. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

