UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.85-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.95. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $540.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.65 and a 200 day moving average of $500.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

