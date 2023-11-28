UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.85-25.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.90.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $553.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

