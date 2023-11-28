Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc Purchases 42,277 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 42,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,488 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.72.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58.

On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $25.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UEIC

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.