UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.84 to $3.17. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 244,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,276,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $738.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

