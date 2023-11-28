UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 66,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPGS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.72. The stock has a market cap of £107.17 million, a PE ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.