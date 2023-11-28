UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 66,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPGS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.72. The stock has a market cap of £107.17 million, a PE ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

