UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 66,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.44).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPGS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
