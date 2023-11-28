Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.19

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Urbana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$48.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urbana

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

