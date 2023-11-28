Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.