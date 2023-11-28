Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after buying an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Valaris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after buying an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. 48,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

