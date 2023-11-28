Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 2,435.5% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Valeo Price Performance
OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 26,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Valeo Company Profile
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.