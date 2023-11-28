Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 2,435.5% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Valeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 26,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Get Valeo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.