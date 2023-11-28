Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCAW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

