VanEck Gold Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 142,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 96,611 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

GDX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 24,285,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,685,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

