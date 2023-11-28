VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,533,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,869 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $24.95.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 166.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 661,288 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 187,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

