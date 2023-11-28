VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 964,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

