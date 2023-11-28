Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.21 and last traded at C$22.19. 49,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 80,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.09.
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.00.
