Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 79,390 shares.The stock last traded at $284.44 and had previously closed at $284.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

