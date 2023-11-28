Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 247,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 134,692 shares.The stock last traded at $186.79 and had previously closed at $185.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

