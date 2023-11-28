Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 8th Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.57. 527,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,989. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

