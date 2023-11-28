Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 596,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 333,631 shares.The stock last traded at $60.99 and had previously closed at $60.98.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.