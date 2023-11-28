Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 596,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 333,631 shares.The stock last traded at $60.99 and had previously closed at $60.98.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

