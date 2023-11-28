Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,608,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. 89,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

