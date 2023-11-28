Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 19.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $168,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

