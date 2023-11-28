Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $298.27. 516,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,563. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $300.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.88 and a 200-day moving average of $279.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

