Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $300.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

