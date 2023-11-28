Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 979,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

