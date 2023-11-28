Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.70 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

