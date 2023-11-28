Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $202.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

