Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $46,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 1,290,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,444. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

