Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 17,453 shares.The stock last traded at $163.00 and had previously closed at $163.71.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.