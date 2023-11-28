Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 17,453 shares.The stock last traded at $163.00 and had previously closed at $163.71.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.