Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 188,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

