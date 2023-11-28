Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $215.99. 212,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,998. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

