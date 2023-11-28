Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 10th Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $401.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $334.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
