Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $80,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 1,385,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,052. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

