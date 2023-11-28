Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,342. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
