Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,342. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

