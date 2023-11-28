Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

