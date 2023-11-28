Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,518,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,317,357 shares.The stock last traded at $142.38 and had previously closed at $141.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

