Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 6,032 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $41,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,206,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after buying an additional 2,106,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

NWL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 591,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,498. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.