Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,883 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 2,097,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,669,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

