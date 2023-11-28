Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $798.39. 76,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $813.98 and a 200 day moving average of $783.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

