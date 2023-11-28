Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $201,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TEL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $131.00. 222,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

