Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $202,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 321,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,083. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

