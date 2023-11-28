Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $218,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 403,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

