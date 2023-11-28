Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

