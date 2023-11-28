Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,953. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -231.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

